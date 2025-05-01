Insider Believes New Rookie TE Will Change Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns didn’t get a wide receiver with any of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, they did get a star pass-catcher.

Getting Bowling Green star TE Harold Fannin Jr. might have been a big steal in the third round, and while he will most likely be behind David Njoku in the depth chart, he may still have a big role in the passing game next season.

According to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Kevin Stefanski’s return to running the offense means that the team will deploy more sets with two and three tight ends, so that leaves the door open for Fannin to do his thing:

“They didn’t draft a wide receiver with any of their seven draft picks, but selected tight end Harold Fannin in the third round. With the Browns shifting back to Kevin Stefanski’s version of the West Coast offense, the Browns will play more two- and three-tight end sets this season,” Cabot wrote.

Fannin is a homegrown talent with a high upside as a pass-catcher.

He entered the NFL after setting records for the Falcons last season, hauling in a whopping 117 catches for 1,555 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

He set new NCAA records for both receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

As things stand now, the Browns don’t have a lot of playmakers for the passing game.

Jerry Jeudy will most likely be the featured player, with Diontae Johnson trying to get back to his Pro-Bowl form, and David Njoku sitting behind them in the pecking order.

Cedric Tillman has also shown flashes in his first two years in the league, but he will have to step up now.

Fannin will compete with several veterans for touches, but he’s already shown that he can make a big impact with his reliable hands, and the Browns would be wise to give him an opportunity to earn his stripes.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Recent Browns Addition Could Be 'Huge'