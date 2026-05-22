Todd Monken Is Already Doing What Kevin Stefanski Never Would

Todd Monken built his coaching reputation on his knowledge of offense. That is likely one of the primary reasons he was hired to become the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, who struggled mightily on that side of the ball during the final two seasons of Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.

Of course, the quarterback play was not up to NFL standards, which made anything Stefanski could have tried to do more difficult than it should have been. However, there are other areas where he fell short, particularly in the way he related to his players.

More important than anything Monken might provide in strategy, scheme or play-calling is the attitude he is bringing to the organization. His direct style and willingness to face the negative perception of the franchise head-on have been seen as some of his greatest strengths.

That extends to him demanding the most from his players, which has been evident during the recent organized team activities (OTAs). Monken has shown he is willing to replace anyone who is not performing, which is in stark contrast to how Stefanski went about business.

Insider Tony Grossi revealed how Monken plans to hold the Browns accountable, calling it a “key organization quality.”

“Absolutely [Monken will be quicker to pull players off the field]. In addition to the comment on the interceptions was his comment about the rookie offensive linemen. I’m paraphrasing, but basically, if the guys in front of him aren’t playing well enough, they’re going to get in a lot sooner. Together, that was the whole accountability. When Denzel Ward said, ‘We need someone to hold this offense accountable.’ I think that was a key organization quality they were looking for in their next coach. Accountability, and Monken’s going to give it to them,” Grossi said.

Will Todd Monken be quicker to pull underperforming players than Kevin Stefanski was? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/8G0SQOmW2v — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 22, 2026

Referring to the much-discussed quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, Monken said there were “embarrassing” interceptions during 7-on-7 drills with no pass rush. In addition, first-round draft pick Spencer Fano, seen as the likely starting left tackle this season, spent practice time with the second-team offensive line.

Monken also isn’t hiding his frustration that defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t at this week’s OTAs. In fact, when asked if he has spoken to the Defensive Player of the Year face-to-face, Monken bluntly replied, “No.”

It is common for a head coach to set exacting standards when he takes over a team, trying to make sure his expectations are clear with no room for interpretation. It is a fantastic approach, if it works, but if victories don’t follow, it can wear very thin very quickly.

Hopefully, the Browns take Monken’s words to heart and do whatever they can to improve before training camp opens in July.

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Insider Isn't Buying Todd Monken's Remarks About QB Battle