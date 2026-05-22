Insider Isn’t Buying Todd Monken’s Remarks About QB Battle

Todd Monken is making very sure that he is not ruling anything out when it comes to the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing quarterback competition. But his actions, and the actions of those quarterbacks, are speaking louder than his words.

Facing the outside chatter that the QB battle is over before it even began, and that Deshaun Watson is destined to be the starter, Monken was quick to praise Sanders during the first set of organized team activities (OTAs). However, according to most reports, Watson was getting more first-team reps than he did at the voluntary minicamp back in April.

That is why insider Tony Grossi isn’t buying Monken’s remarks about the QB competition, saying the coach is keeping the premise alive because he is facing a somewhat disgruntled fan base.

“Ninety-nine percent of Browns fans want Shedeur to play, and 1 percent want Watson to play, and he’s now sensitive to that. I think some of the things he’s saying is with that in mind. Our numbers prove that Watson had more reps last Wednesday, which is the same day he said nothing has changed (about the QB competition). Our numbers show that he’s getting more reps. I’m not saying [Todd Monken’s] lying, I just think that if you’ve watched practice and take notes, you know that’s not accurate,” Grossi said.

"99% of Browns fans want Shedeur play, 1% want Watson to play, and I think he's sensitive to that… our numbers show he's (Watson) getting more reps," – @TonyGrossi on Todd Monken saying nothing has changed in the QB battle. pic.twitter.com/qFRcLuIPEy — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 22, 2026

It may be an exaggeration that almost every Browns fan would rather see Sanders as the starting quarterback, especially if they were forced to decide between that and making the playoffs. If Watson is truly as impressive as has been reported, and the Browns see this as a potential playoff season rather than a rebuilding one, the veteran may deserve the starting job based on his play.

However, no one, Monken included, really knows what Watson is truly capable of after not playing in an NFL game since October 2024, and not performing particularly well when he was on the field. He was already perceived to have a practice edge over Sanders, so perhaps Watson is taking advantage of that in these early stages.

Also, Monken can’t declare Watson the starter too early, in case his lengthy injury history or something else pops up before Week 1. The coach can’t risk alienating Sanders, possibly some teammates, and his large contingent of fans any sooner than he has to, if that is indeed the way he believes this is going to turn out.

An NFL adage says if you have two quarterbacks, then you don’t really have one, and that may be where the Browns ultimately find themselves during the 2026 season, as hard as they will try not to.

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Insider Reveals How Shedeur Sanders Can Overtake Deshaun Watson In QB Battle