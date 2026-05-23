Analyst Reveals What He’s Looking Forward To In Browns’ QB Battle

Deshaun Watson likely deserves some credit for working his way back from two Achilles tears to put in some impressive practice performances in the early stages of this preseason. But it also should be noted that Watson has always been a gifted athlete, so it’s not that hard for him to look good in drills without contact.

It’s when the pads go on and the hitting starts that everyone will get a much better idea of what Watson is capable of at this stage of his career. He has not been tackled in an NFL game since October 2024, and he had trouble with his shoulder that sidelined him the season before that.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders still has a lot to learn and prove after making seven starts last season as a rookie. He has been praised by head coach Todd Monken for his improvement, but skeptics may see that as more of a PR maneuver than an accurate evaluation.

With the competition still in its early stages, coming out of the first organized team activities (OTAs) of the preseason, analyst Garrett Bush revealed what he’s looking forward to in the Browns’ QB battle.

“Here’s the thing: They don’t win no games in shorts. Last time I checked, you’ve got to be able to step up in the pocket and throw the football. I want to see Deshaun Watson be able to be accurate. I want to see if he can move when the rush is coming. For Shedeur Sanders, I want to see if he can still give me those wild moments, the 360s against Tennessee, some of the deep balls. Can you limit those turnovers? Can you play efficiently, but still keep that playmaking mentality? I’m looking forward to that out of the quarterback room, and you won’t see any of that until we get these pads on,” Bush said.

.@Gbush91 on what to watch for in the #Browns QB battle. Why will the pads matter?! @InsideEdgeNet pic.twitter.com/UO0J0lpcIb — Anthony Alford (@AnthonyAlford92) May 21, 2026

Watson is reportedly getting most of the first-team reps, even more than he received during the voluntary minicamp in April. However, he is not facing any sort of pass rush, though he seems to have overcome his habit of holding onto the ball too long, which resulted in him being sacked 70 times in his 19 games played for the Browns, including 33 in seven games in 2024.

Sanders could improve his status in the competition as the practices become more vigorous, even though training camp intensity is not what it used to be. So, it will be very interesting to see how Monken deploys his quarterbacks in Cleveland’s two preseason games.

It would be a risky proposition to put Watson in harm’s way before it’s necessary, based on his injury history, but the Browns also have to know for sure that he can still handle the rigors of an NFL game.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Myles Garrett Is Sending The Wrong Message To His Teammates