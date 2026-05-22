Insider Believes Myles Garrett Is Sending The Wrong Message To His Teammates

It’s become a cliche around the NFL at this point, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true. A team needs a winning culture to be successful, especially one with the dismal track record of the Cleveland Browns.

New head coach Todd Monken has made quite the impression by dealing with that idea head-on, taking a no-nonsense approach that has been evident during the recent organized team activities (OTAs). However, for his effort to work, he needs a full buy-in from the players, especially the ones who are seen as the team leaders.

That is no doubt why Monken is visibly frustrated by the absence of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett from these workouts. It would have sent a valuable message had the team’s best player shown up in support of the first-time NFL head coach, especially because he has stayed away from voluntary workouts in the past.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic revealed the downside to Garrett skipping OTAs, saying it sends the wrong message to the large number of young Browns players who look up to him.

“If you’re really trying to build a culture, and the most talented guy that all of these 21-year-olds in the locker room look up to is on his own schedule, that’s not the best thing for culture,” Jackson said.

For most NFL teams, the starting quarterback would set that tone, but the Browns don’t yet know who that will be, and the players in competition for that job, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, each have shortcomings that make them less than ideal standard-bearers. So, that role would have been left to Garrett, had he chosen to accept it.

Even more discouraging is the fact that Monken said he hasn’t had any face-to-face interaction with Garrett, who also hasn’t taken the time to publicly explain his absence. It’s a situation that could be rectified with just a few calming words from the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who is coming off the NFL record for sacks in a season.

Until Garrett arrives, hopefully at one of the upcoming OTAs or the mandatory minicamp next month, the Browns will not be whole, and Monken’s vision for what he wants the team to be and how it should go about its business cannot be fully realized.

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