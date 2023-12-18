Browns Nation

Analyst Credits One Browns Unit For Win Over Bears

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are the kind of team no one wants to meet in the playoffs.

Even though their QB situation has been far from ideal this season, having Joe Flacco on the field gives them a veteran who’s been there and done that and won’t be fazed by any big moment, as he’s already shown since coming back to the league this season.

More than that, the defense has been nothing short of spectacular this season, and they’re the main reason why this team has made it so far, as they continue to flip the field and put the offense in a solid position.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Tony Rizzo recently called the defense the reason why they were able to come back from such a big deficit and beat the Chicago Bears, adding that every time it seemed like the Bears had some momentum, they got them out of the field with a three and out (via ESPN Cleveland).

Rizzo also tipped his hat to LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, stating that they should give him the game ball.

Notably, Owusu-Koramoah has become a fan favorite almost right away, boasting an impressive eye for the ball and establishing himself as one of the best linebackers in the game.

Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme has been the best in the game by a significant margin, and they’re the main reason why this team has managed to nine wins and is still pretty much alive in the race for a postseason run.

They’re just special.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

