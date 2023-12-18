Browns Analyst Criticizes Officials Over Myles Garrett Missed Calls

The Cleveland Browns have the most disruptive and physical defensive force in the game right now.

Myles Garrett is an unblockable force of nature, and the only realistic way to hold him down is by breaking the rules.

Nonetheless, despite the blatant and obviously holds, he can’t seem to get a call.

That’s why Browns analyst Tony Rizzo jokingly stated that he wasn’t held by the Chicago Bears’ offensive line, adding that he was actually “accosted” (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

"Myles wasn't held yesterday, he was accosted by the offensive line," – @TheRealTRizzo. pic.twitter.com/7WyNW2AvKZ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 18, 2023

More than that, he urged Garrett not to call out the referees anymore, calling them “bitter men” and pretty much stating that they’re now not going to give him any calls because of his criticism.

Rizzo stated that there were at least three holding calls completely ignored by the referees, adding that the officials even ran by him despite his complaints.

Garrett should be one of the leading MVP candidates right now, as his sole presence disrupts absolutely everything about the rival offense on almost every single dropback.

His numbers cement him as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, or at least they should, and that’s despite the fact that his rivals get away with countless penalties every single time they play against him.

The Browns are 9-5 and continue to find ways to win football games because their defense allows them to flip the field quickly and keeps putting the offense in a position to succeed, and none of that would’ve been possible if it wasn’t for the former No. 1 pick and his massive impact.