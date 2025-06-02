Browns Nation

Monday, June 2, 2025
Analyst Defends Myles Garrett For Missing OTAs

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Defends Myles Garrett For Missing OTAs

 

The Cleveland Browns have kicked off their first OTA sessions, blending voluntary workouts with mandatory minicamp activities.

The most notable absence was Myles Garrett, who chose not to attend despite coming off a dramatic offseason that saw him push for a trade before ultimately signing a massive contract extension.

While Garrett reportedly was on a trip to Japan, his decision sparked debate about commitment and leadership during a crucial rebuilding phase.

Analyst Nick Pedone gave a unique defense of Garrett’s choice, suggesting there might be strategic thinking behind it.

“Myles knows that the quarterback thing needs to be worked out in silence, so he said, ‘I’ll take one for the team, guys. I’ll go across the globe to Japan. Not gonna show Day 1 of OTAs,'” Pedone said.

The take certainly raises eyebrows and could be viewed as a delusional explanation.

Fans generally expect players to demonstrate full commitment to their team, especially when those players have secured a significant contract extension like Garrett recently did.

However, his absence during early offseason activities likely won’t create major disruptions overall.

Early OTA sessions typically focus on installing basic formations and fundamental technique work, areas where veterans like Garrett already possess a solid understanding.

Browns Nation