Browns Given Disappointing Outlook For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with optimism surrounding their quarterback competition, but reality may paint a different picture.

Four signal callers are battling for the starting role, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Despite the depth at the position, concerns about the team’s overall trajectory persist.

Many analysts believe the Browns face significant challenges with their demanding schedule and question marks across the roster.

ESPN’s Seth Walder recently delivered a sobering assessment of Cleveland’s prospects for the upcoming campaign.

“The Browns are the most likely team to end the season holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, with a 13% shot. Much of that is due to a quarterback room comprising Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and a harder-than-average schedule,” Walder wrote.

The analysis places Cleveland at the bottom of projections, with the New York Giants trailing close behind at 12% due to facing the league’s most difficult schedule.

The Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets follow with 11%, 10%, and 10% chances, respectively.

Cleveland broke their recent draft drought in 2025 by making a first-round selection for the first time since 2021.

The franchise didn’t stop there, executing a strategic move that positioned them well for the future.

The Browns traded the No. 2 overall selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars, dropping to No. 5 while gaining additional picks in return.

With seven total selections made in 2025 and nine already secured for 2026, Cleveland continues stacking assets.

NEXT:

Browns Executive Named Among Those 'Under Pressure' In 2025