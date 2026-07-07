Insider Names The Browns’ Most Improved Unit

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with significant work to do on the offensive line and at wide receiver. By many accounts, they succeeded in both areas, so much so that there is a debate over which one improved more.

The Browns had to devote more resources to the offensive line, as they needed to completely rebuild the five-man unit. They acquired veterans via trade and free agency, and then added young talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At receiver, the Browns had no luck on the veteran market, so they used two of their top three picks in the draft on the position. Overall, Cleveland spent five of its 10 picks on offensive linemen and wide receivers.

With that in mind, insider Jason Lloyd is naming the offensive line as the Browns’ most improved unit, in part because it had an easier task.

“You’re talking about potential vs. production. At least, all across the line, they added veterans. For now, you have to take what’s there vs. what you hope would be there with a lot of the picks they made at receiver. The bar was low at both spots, but probably even lower across the offensive line. You don’t have to do a whole lot to improve greatly coming off of where they were last year. I think it probably is the offensive line,” Lloyd said.

Cleveland lost all five of its most-used offensive line starters from last season. In their place, the Browns traded for tackle Tytus Howard and signed free agent guard Zion Johnson and center/guard Elgton Jenkins.

Then, they used the No. 9 overall pick in the draft on tackle Spencer Fano, and later-round selections on tackle Austin Barber and center Parker Brailsford. In addition, they have a new offensive line coach, George Warhop, who was a well-respected hire around the NFL.

The starters remain undecided entering training camp, and the unit may not live up to the hype. Whoever they are, they will not have far to go to improve, as the Browns’ offensive line was ranked next-to-last in the NFL by Pro Football Focus last season.

Their wide receivers may have been worse, because as a group they ranked last in the league in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches. That is why they drafted KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall, followed by Denzel Boston at No. 39. Those two rookies received rave reviews throughout spring workouts, and individually, they may have more upside than any of their new offensive linemen.

The Browns need both of these position groups to play well in order for their offense to make some strides this season.

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