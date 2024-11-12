Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Jedrick Wills

Analysts predicted that leading up to the NFL trade deadline last week, stories about dysfunction inside the Cleveland Browns’ locker room could potentially flood the media landscape.

Little came out during the team’s week off, however.

On Monday, that silence was broken.

After the team’s practice session, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the surprising news that offensive lineman Jedrick Wills had made “a business decision” to sit out of the team’s Baltimore contest in Week 8 due to an ailing knee.

He shared his belief that the coaching staff benched him the following week due to his decision.

Analyst Garrett Bush has a different take on this situation.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush did not hold back his thoughts about Wills as he suggested the offensive tackle had given up on the field well before his injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

“You don’t stand there and quit, and you’re seeing your guys get off the get, and they getting pounded and beat up, and you just looking around,” Bush said, adding, “The nail in the coffin was, when he did the olé and guys was running past him, he was done in Cleveland as far as I’m concerned.”

.@Gbush91 won't kill Jed Wills for not playing, but he didn't mince words about how he feels about the Browns LT at all!#DawgPound | https://t.co/yoYYKtLAdN pic.twitter.com/3hdlKi3fZn — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 12, 2024

Bush continued to pinpoint what he perceived as Wills’ lack of effort on the football field this season.

“He quits on plays in the middle of play,” Bush said, adding, “When you quit on plays, that’s an indictment of your football want-to. He did it multiple times.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to address the situation, but he is expected to hold his weekly Wednesday press conference tomorrow and should face questions from analysts about the subject.

