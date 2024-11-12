Browns Being Linked To Eagles Free Agent Tight End

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have the start to the season that they hoped for.

It might be too late to fix things now, but Kevin Stefanski is still committed to giving it his best.

Whether that’s going to lead to more wins or not remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure.

This team needs as much help as they can get in some key areas, with the tight end position being one of those.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department stated that they should go after Jack Stoll, who’s going to be a free agent at the end of the season:

“The Browns were effective users of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in the early days of Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Cleveland. Their ability to get into heavier personnel sets was part of a physical run game that opened things up for play-action pass and gave the Browns an identity,” Bleacher Report wrote.

As much as Stoll isn’t the biggest name that will enter free agency, he’s known for his blocking skills.

He’s played a big part in the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant running attack and pass-protection, and he’s more than familiar with 12 personnel formations, so he can be a seamless fit for what Kevin Stefanski loves to do.

Ken Dorsey might not be in Cleveland next season after the way things have fared on offense this time around, so Stefanski might choose to dial back to what worked for him in the past.

Regardless of whether Deshaun Watson returns and is the starting quarterback or not, this team fared much better when they committed to the running game.

And with not much money to spare and spend on role players, Stoll figures to be the kind of low-risk/high-reward pickup that can have a significant impact on this team.

