Analyst Drops Brutal Take On Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem at quarterback.

Joe Flacco was the logical choice to start the season, given the team’s brutal schedule.

However, after three weeks, it’s become painfully evident that he might not have it anymore.

That’s why Adam Gerstenhaber has had enough.

Talking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the renowned analyst put Flacco on blast.

“Joe Flacco, it’s unfortunate, but he is not good at football. He had eight seconds where he was good in 2023. Besides that, he’s been bad for a decade. Almost every throw he makes is bad. He can’t move. He’s old. He’s not accurate anymore. He stinks. I love him. He’s terrible. Get him out. Gabriel can’t be worse,” Gerstenhaber said.

He claimed that he’s simply not accurate anymore, and while he looked good a couple of years ago, he’s been off for more than a decade now.

As harsh as that might seem, the fact of the matter is that he might be right.

Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem to fully trust Flacco, and he’s keeping him on a short leash to make sure he doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way.

As much sense as that makes, he can’t be his best version when he’s not given the freedom to play the way he’s played for his entire career.

The Browns need Flacco to hold down the fort for at least a couple more weeks before Dillon Gabriel takes the reins.

But if Flacco continues to struggle this way, it will be very difficult to justify keeping him on the field.

