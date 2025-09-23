Browns Analyst Drops Interesting QB Prediction

The Cleveland Browns still have a big quarterback problem.

Joe Flacco seemed to be the right choice to start the season, given the difficulty of their schedule.

Fast forward to today, and the former Super Bowl champion has been the team’s biggest liability so far.

That’s why many fans and the media believe it’s just a matter of time before we see Dillon Gabriel take the field.

Nevertheless, he might not be the solution either.

With that in mind, Ken Carman predicted that Shedeur Sanders will get a chance this season.

“With the Browns it’s as wide open as it gets. Unless Dillon Gabriel gets his chance and he’s just that good, I think Shedeur is gonna play this year,” Carman said.

That makes perfect sense, and even if Gabriel is good, they should still give Sanders a chance to showcase his skills if they’re already eliminated from playoff contention.

However, they need to be as patient as they can with Gabriel.

He’s clearly far ahead of Sanders in the pecking order, and they need to put him in a position to succeed and allow him to grow through his mistakes.

Unless he’s unplayable, it’s hard to imagine the Browns just giving up on him this season to give Sanders a look.

Drafted in the fifth round, Sanders has never seemed to fully win the Browns’ confidence, and his preseason play suggested he wasn’t quite ready for the field.

Still, we’ve seen this happen way too many times with this team, and it seems like everybody always has a chance to start at quarterback for the Browns.

Hopefully, it will be because he’s ready and not because of injuries or subpar play.

