Analyst Drops Eye-Opening Take On Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning 13-10 upset victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, delivering a statement win that silenced critics of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland entered as heavy underdogs against one of the NFL’s most talented rosters, desperately needing momentum after a sluggish start to the 2025 season.

Analyst Anthony Lima praised Stefanski’s performance on social media following the victory.

“Stefanski just out-coached Matt LaFleur and a top 3 NFL roster to steal a win against a Super Bowl contender,” Lima posted on X. “Two-time Coach of the Year proving why he’s a keeper.”

Stefanski just out-coached Matt LaFleur and a top 3 NFL roster to steal a win against a Super Bowl contender. Two-time Coach of Year proving why he’s a keeper — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) September 21, 2025

The Browns’ defense dominated the contest, recording five sacks on Packers quarterback Jordan Love while limiting Green Bay’s high-powered offense throughout the afternoon.

Grant Delpit provided the game’s turning point with a crucial interception that set up Cleveland’s game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland’s offense struggled to find consistency, managing just enough production to keep pace with Green Bay.

The unit’s issues that have plagued the early season continued, forcing Stefanski to rely heavily on his defensive unit and special teams execution.

Special teams proved decisive in the narrow victory.

Cleveland blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt and got a clutch performance from rookie kicker Andre Szmyt, who drilled a 55-yard field goal as time expired to secure the upset win.

The victory showed Stefanski’s ability to manage games effectively despite offensive limitations.

His detailed preparation and calm sideline presence helped Cleveland execute when opportunities presented themselves against a superior opponent.

This result provides validation for Stefanski after facing criticism for slow offensive starts this season.

However, sustaining this momentum will determine whether Sunday’s upset becomes a turning point or merely a brief bright spot in Cleveland’s campaign.

NEXT:

Matt Ryan Turns Heads With Bold Claim About The Browns