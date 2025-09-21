Matt Ryan Turns Heads With Bold Claim About The Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has captured national attention despite the team’s 1-2 start to the season.

The unit has displayed moments of defensive dominance that rank among the league’s elite.

Former MVP and CBS analyst Matt Ryan appeared on NFL Today and delivered high praise for the Browns’ defensive unit.

“[The Browns] might have the best defense in the league,” Ryan said on a recent segment of “NFL Today.”

The Browns’ defense has consistently impressed through three games, limiting yardage per play and ranking among the league’s best against the run.

Even in their tough loss to the Bengals, Myles Garrett and the defensive front set the tone with constant aggression and relentless pursuit.

Jim Schwartz’s unit has kept opposing offenses searching for answers in most quarters this season.

Rookie Mason Graham has bolstered the interior line alongside Garrett and Maliek Collins, creating a dominant front.

Their defense line continues to be the engine that is fueling this young season, showing impressive depth and versatility.

Under Schwartz, Cleveland emphasizes aggression and unpredictability while blending experienced players with rookie talent.

The defense is continuing to keep games competitive even when the offense has struggled this season.

If the Browns start to generate some offense, this team could surprise a lot of teams this year.

