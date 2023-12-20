Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A ‘Miracle Run’

The Cleveland Browns are the true definition of resiliency.

Win or lose, this team has won everybody’s hearts this season, as they just continue to fight through adversity and find ways to get back into games, even when things are ugly.

That’s why NFL analyst Jaime Erdhal believes the Browns could make a ‘miracle run’ this season with Joe Flacco leading the way.

Talking on Good Morning Football, Erdhal stated that the Browns’ defense has been elite this season, and HC Kevin Stefanski also deserves a ton of credit for what he’s been able to do this year.

Add a veteran quarterback who knows what he’s doing and has been there and done that and he’s not going to be too fazed or scared because of the bright lights, and you have yourself a legitimate dark horse to get the job done this season.

Flacco is one of the all-time great winners when it comes to getting the job done on the road in the playoffs, and he’s playing like someone who has absolutely nothing left to lose.

On top of that, this Browns team is full of strong characters and players who have shown a determination to prove the doubters wrong and step up week in and week out, regardless of the opponent, the score, or who’s not playing because of an injury.

This Browns team is special, and they’ll be the last team any opponent will want to meet in a win-or-go-home scenario if they end up making the playoffs.