Analyst Floats Wild Blockbuster Trade Idea For Browns

The Cleveland Browns never fail to make headlines, even in a season when most things have gone wrong. From quarterback uncertainty to coaching rumors and a roster that has failed to meet expectations, this team has been surrounded by plenty of noise.

Now the conversation has reached a new level of noise: an analyst saying the Browns should trade one of their best players in the offseason.

The suggestion came from NFL analyst Sheil Kapadia of Yahoo Sports.

“My one move for the Browns this offseason is to trade Myles Garrett. I know it’s crazy, but here’s my thought. We have seen big-time trades for defensive players in the last year. There is an appetite for these kinds of players. Myles Garrett is coming off one of the best defensive seasons we’ve seen. What can you get? Can you get more than what Micah Parsons got? This roster sucks. That helps you take a shot at a quarterback and other stuff. Am I crazy for being a guy that suggested a Myles Garrett trade?” Kapadia said.

Let’s unpack that.

That idea might get clicks, but it likely is not reality. The Browns will not trade Myles Garrett. At least not right now. Not for draft capital. Not for a quarterback package. Not for anything that would weaken the franchise’s identity and hurt the locker room.

Garrett has been one of the few constants on a Browns team that has been wildly inconsistent this season.

Garrett is a game wrecker. He changes opponent game plans. He draws double teams. He is the kind of player you build around, not the kind you try to flip for value because the rest of the roster is bad. If this team wants to become something, it should be building around elite talent, not dismantling it.

Yes, the Browns roster needs help. Everyone knows that. But trading your best player for draft capital in hopes of finding a quarterback or plugging other holes is wishful thinking at best. The Browns cannot afford to signal that elite players are expendable if they want to attract other difference makers.

And let’s be real: a generational talent like Garrett does not grow on trees. Demand for them is real, sure, but that does not mean you cash in when there is no clear return that elevates the team. The Browns would be better served using their picks wisely, developing talent, and fixing the holes around Garrett rather than trading away one of the pillars of this franchise.

Fans should understand that this suggestion is driven by frustration. Acting on it would deepen the Browns’ problems, not solve them. Garrett should be in Cleveland. He should be part of the solution.

When you have one of the best players in the league, you don’t trade him because your roster is bad. You trade the rest of the roster. That is the move.

