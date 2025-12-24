Insider Reveals If Browns Would Trade Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been one filled with frustration with failed expectations from both players and coaches. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been a part of that frustration this season, and his job security has been a hot topic among league circles this season.

While many are calling for him to be fired, some have floated the idea that the Browns could actually trade him this offseason.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently addressed that speculation on 92.3 The Fan.

Breer was clear that while Stefanski is respected around the league and would likely land another job, the idea of him being traded just doesn’t add up.

“As much as I think he’ll get another job, I don’t see it playing out that way. People can scream trade this or trade that until they are blue in the face, but the reality in the NFL is that head coach trades are rare and almost never involve big returns,” Breer said.

Even after another disappointing season, Stefanski still has more positives on his resume than most coaches around the league. He’s a two-time Coach of the Year, has taken this team to the playoffs twice, and he has dealt with quarterback chaos that the average coach would have folded under.

But that does not mean that Stefanski should be untouchable. The frustration from this season is real. Offensive inconsistency, poor quarterback play, and a lack of accountability with players and coaches make it easy to point to Stefanski as the main problem.

Fans have every right to be upset. They are paying attention. They care. But trading Stefanski for draft picks or another coach is not a realistic scenario.

If the Browns move on from Stefanski, it will almost certainly be a firing, not a trade.

So yes, the conversation will continue about Stefanski’s future. Yes, fans will debate. But let’s call things what they are. Trading Stefanski is likely not going to happen. If the team chooses to move on from Stefanski, it will likely have to come in the form of an outright coaching change with no compensation attached.

