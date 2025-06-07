Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns face a harsh reality as they continue their organized team activities.

Despite offseason optimism surrounding potential quarterback upgrades and playoff aspirations for 2025, questions about their foundation on offense persist.

The unit appears far from ready to compete at the highest level, with significant concerns emerging about its overall construction.

Analyst Jeff Phelps recently delivered a blunt assessment, highlighting the scope of Cleveland’s challenges.

“If you take a look at the offense, I don’t think you can think anything but a rebuild. Who comes back on offense that gives you real thought that this thing is anything but a rebuild? Every skill position is up in the air,” Phelps said, via 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns retained the core of the offensive line from 2024, keeping Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller despite inconsistent performances and injury issues last season.

Their ability to protect the quarterback and establish the ground game will determine whether Cleveland can return to its preferred run-heavy approach.

Skill positions present the most glaring uncertainty. The wide receiver depth chart underwent major changes following last season’s trade of Amari Cooper, creating opportunities for new faces to emerge.

Diontae Johnson now joins Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman in a reshaped receiving corps that lacks proven chemistry with any quarterback on the roster.

Questions surrounding tight end David Njoku’s role add another layer of complexity to an already unsettled structure.

The Browns find themselves navigating a transitional period when management must balance immediate needs with long-term building.

While fans maintain hope that a quarterback improvement alone can spark a playoff run, the broader offensive picture suggests a more comprehensive rebuilding effort may be necessary.

