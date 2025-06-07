Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Browns’ QBs

Two weeks of OTAs have provided the first glimpse into what promises to be a fascinating battle for the starting role, with four distinct candidates vying for the opportunity to lead the Cleveland Browns when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Early observations from organized team activities have sparked plenty of speculation about which quarterback might have the early edge.

However, analyst Lance Reisland believes the competition remains wide open and shut down the narrative that one QB is looking better than the other.

“QBs had their struggles with accuracy on day 2 of OTAs. Until the pads go on these days are just for learning. All 4 guys had their highs and lows. The narrative that one QB is way better or way worse at this point is just not true,” Reisland wrote on X.

QB’s had their struggles with accuracy on day 2 of OTA’s. Until the pads go on these days are just for learning. All 4 guys had their highs and lows. The narrative that one QB is way better or way worse at this point is just not true. #Browns pic.twitter.com/WJ5DQpsTq2 — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 6, 2025

The competition features an intriguing mix of experience and potential.

Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel represent the future, each bringing different skill sets and college pedigrees to Cleveland.

Their early performances in practice will be crucial in establishing their credibility among teammates and coaches.

Kenny Pickett enters the mix as the wild card.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick finds himself on his third team in four years, seeking to prove his NFL career isn’t over before it truly began.

Despite his struggles, Pickett brings legitimate game experience and has shown flashes of competence in practice settings.

Then there’s Joe Flacco, the veteran presence who provided stability for the Browns in 2023.

Heading into his 18th season, the former Super Bowl MVP offers something the others cannot: proven reliability and deep familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system.

While not flashy, Flacco represents the safe option should the younger quarterbacks struggle.

The competition will intensify once full-contact practices begin, providing a clearer picture of each quarterback’s capabilities under pressure.

