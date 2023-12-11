Browns Nation

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

By

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

After 14 weeks of the NFL season, six teams are battling for wild card spots with a 7-6 record, but the Cleveland Browns are the only contender, sitting at 8-5, a full game ahead of the pack.

Sunday’s big win against the AFC South-leading Jaguars keeps the Browns in control of their playoff destiny.

Jason McCourty of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show calls it an even bigger deal than that.

McCourty calls the 31-27 victory a “statement win” as the NFL season enters the stretch run, and while he spreads the credit around a little, McCourty rests his case on one player in particular.

McCourty ran down the Browns’ injury challenges behind center and how various players have contributed so far.

Then he pointed out what was different about the win over Jacksonville (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

“They found their quarterback. Cleveland having a quarterback they can have confidence in; [someone] that can run that offense with how well the defense has played… watch out for the Browns.”

 

Head coach Kevin Stefanski punctuated McCourty’s point by naming Flacco his starter for the rest of the season.

Flacco conceded he was far from perfect despite posting 311 passing yards and three touchdowns, but even when he threw some passes away and killed drives to avoid losses, he exuded confidence.

The 16-year veteran was in complete control of the offense, and he offered no hints of aggravation or confusion.

His command extended into the locker room as every player listened attentively to his post-game comments, and his statement was heard loud and clear by McCourty and the rest of the NFL.

