Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

Joe Flacco threw for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns yesterday to move the Cleveland Browns to 8-5.

His performance has many analysts and fans wondering how Flacco was still a free agent in Week 12.

The former Super Bowl champion says he didn’t get a single call even as starters hit the IR around the league.

But as former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark revealed on ESPN this morning, there was one job that Flacco almost landed (via Awful Announcing on Twitter).

Ryan Clark reveals that before joining the Browns, Joe Flacco tried out for "Inside the NFL." "I'm glad we didn't take him"

According to Clark, Flacco tried out for a role on the long-running weekly TV show, “Inside the NFL.”

And if there are questions about whether viewers would respect Flacco’s viewpoints, Ryan shared another moment.

“[Joe Flacco] spoke in the locker room after the game, and you could hear a pin drop. It shows the respect [teammates have] for the way he goes about his work.”

Clark, who is also a co-host of “Inside the NFL,” said he is glad the show did not hire Flacco to join their panel.

That is not because of any jealousy or concern about sharing the spotlight, but rather because Clark enjoys watching Flacco back on the field.

The former NFL safety described Flacco as “throwing the skin off” the football right now.

Clark says Cleveland is greatly improved with the veteran leading their passing attack.

Cleveland’s offense has a more vertical element with Flacco behind center, and defenses will find it difficult to come up with schemes the 16-year veteran won’t recognize.

Instead of sharing his knowledge with a national TV audience, Flacco will help the Browns drive into the playoffs, and fans can still watch “Inside the NFL” on their local CW Network affiliate each Tuesday.