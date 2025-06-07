Analyst Gives Harsh Outlook For Browns’ Season

Cleveland Browns fans are riding a wave of optimism this offseason, convinced their team made the right moves to bounce back from last year’s brutal 3-14 campaign.

Fresh faces and promising young talent have sparked belief that the franchise is finally heading in the right direction after years of disappointment.

That optimism might be misplaced, according to one prominent analyst who sees major flaws in Cleveland’s approach.

CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani recently shared his concerns about the Browns’ direction, questioning whether the offseason changes will translate to meaningful improvement.

“There’s not much reason to be optimistic about Cleveland moving forward. The offensive line is still a question mark and Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has already been ruled out for the season. You may be shocked to learn that the Browns are -1000 to finish last in the AFC North over at BetMGM Sportsbook. Or maybe not shocked,” Dajani said.

The quarterback situation exemplifies Cleveland’s chaotic offseason strategy.

With Deshaun Watson dealing with another injury setback, the Browns assembled an unusual collection of signal callers rather than pursuing stability.

Joe Flacco returns at age 40, Kenny Pickett arrived via trade from Philadelphia, and the team used two draft picks on quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Dajani questions the logic behind drafting two quarterbacks when neither appears ready to step in as a reliable starter.

He views Gabriel as lacking the arm strength and physical tools needed for sustained NFL success, while Sanders fell significantly in the draft before Cleveland intervened.

The Browns also traded down from the second overall pick, passing on potentially generational talent for a return package from Jacksonville that failed to impress many.

These decisions reflect a franchise that seems more interested in generating headlines than building through sound organizational principles, according to Dajani’s assessment of their recent moves.

