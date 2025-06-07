Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

After a disastrous 3-14 campaign plagued by instability under center, the Cleveland Browns have assembled four signal callers competing for the starting role during OTAs.

Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett bring experience to the mix, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders represent the future.

But it’s Sanders, the fifth-round pick out of Colorado, who’s beginning to catch attention from many around the league.

Analyst Q Meyers recently made a bold prediction about the former Buffalo’s trajectory in Cleveland.

“I think that Shedeur Sanders is actually going to end up earning the job, but it’s gonna be tough because he’s a fifth-round pick and the reps are gonna be very limited in practice. He’s gonna have to get in there and probably do some extra work. The way I look at it, [Joe] Flacco is the old dude, familiar with what he could do. He’ll go in there and probably be QB1 at first, and then let the two youngsters battle it out. It really boils down to who has more juice, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders? I think it’s Shedeur,” Meyers said.

"I think that Shedeur Sanders is actually going to end up earning the job," – @YourboyQ254 on the Browns QB competition. pic.twitter.com/jLPNPCpcBB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 6, 2025

Despite entering the league as a late selection, Sanders has impressed during OTAs and rookie minicamp.

His performances have generated buzz within the organization as Cleveland searches for long-term stability at the position.

The Browns appear hesitant to rush any decision at quarterback.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry understand the stakes as they enter what many consider a make-or-break season for their tenures.

Meyers believes the quarterback room looks significantly stronger than last year’s disaster.

While Sanders may not open the season as the starter, Meyers sees potential for the rookie to eventually take control of the offense.

The success of Cleveland’s upcoming campaign may ultimately depend on which quarterback emerges from this summer’s competition.

