Analyst Has A Strong Belief On How Browns May Approach The 2025 Draft

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have a chance to potentially put their long-term quarterback problems in the rearview mirror and give the organization a way out of the nightmarish Deshaun Watson contract by selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to be the new franchise QB.

While Ward and Sanders are the consensus two best quarterbacks in the class, one analyst strongly believes how the Browns will approach this draft and isn’t sure taking a QB at No. 2 is necessarily the best course of action.

On a recent episode of 92.3 The Fan, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler called in and said, “I think a lot of teams are going to look at this quarterback class and say, ‘let’s get our tackle in the top 10, our pass rusher in the top 10. We’ll wait until day two to get a quarterback, which you don’t usually hear in most drafts.”

This draft is thin at the top when it comes to the QB position, but it’s not a great tackle class either, so the top talents will be at a premium and highly coveted at that position as well.

A new quarterback would make the Watson situation a lot easier to stomach, but given the team’s offensive line woes this season, a new tackle would help as well.

It’s anybody’s guess where the team is leaning at this point.

