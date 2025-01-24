Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Has Strong Belief On Who Made The Decision To Hire Tommy Rees

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Who Made The Decision To Hire Tommy Rees

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Who Made The Decision To Hire Tommy Rees
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland officially announced the franchise’s decision to promote pass game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the offensive coordinator position on Thursday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hired his third offensive coordinator in as many years, ending the one-year tenure that Ken Dorsey had on the staff.

Analysts have speculated that Dorsey’s hiring last year was not Stefanski’s idea, suggesting that the veteran head coach was forced into an arranged marriage as the team attempted to revive quarterback Deshaun Watson’s career.

The Browns will be forced to move on from Watson this year after he ruptured – and subsequently reinjured – his Achilles tendon, keeping him on the sideline for most of the upcoming season.

Adding Rees as the offensive coordinator allows Stefanski to work with an up-and-coming coach early in his career, a move that analyst Emmett Golden believes was made strictly by the head coach.

“I can guarantee you nobody made Kevin Stefanski hire Tommy Rees. It feels like a Kevin Stefanski hire, and this makes me feel like this offense will be balanced and much better than it was last year for sure. And we might see the best version of the Kevin Stefanski offense coming up next year,” Golden said.

In the same press conference, Stefanski announced he would call the offensive plays in 2025.

Stefanski’s announcement squashed a conversation analysts had multiple times throughout last year with Dorsey implementing an offense different than the head coach’s run-oriented attack.

The 32-year-old Rees has previously served as a coordinator in college, working at both Notre Dame and Alabama in that capacity before joining the Browns’ staff.

NEXT:  Browns Named As 'Best Landing Spot' For Veteran QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation