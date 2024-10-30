Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Browns Should Do At LT

The Cleveland Browns snapped their five-game losing streak against the Ravens, with Jameis Winston delivering an impressive performance in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, benefiting from solid protection that limited him to just two sacks.

A key factor in that protection was Dawand Jones, who made his first NFL start at left tackle, filling in for the sidelined Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jones, traditionally a right tackle from his Ohio State days, showcased remarkable adaptability in his transition to the left side.

His performance caught the attention of NFL analyst Ross Tucker, who admitted to initially harboring doubts about Jones’ ability to handle the position switch, given his limited experience at left tackle both in college and with the Browns.

“I wouldn’t put Wills back in there. It’s the last year of Wills’ contract, right?” Tucker emphasized.

“To me, Dawand would be the left tackle, unless he really, really struggles. I’ve seen enough of Wills. I mean, Wills has been consistently inconsistent. It feels like he’s been consistently unavailable.”

"I wouldn't put Wills back in there. To me, Dawand (Jones) would be the left tackle unless he really, really struggles. I've seen enough of Wills. Wills has been consistently inconsistent."@RossTuckerNFL on @afternoon923FAN on the #Browns LT situation pic.twitter.com/xIJ1rMiG4O — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 30, 2024

Jones’ steady performance not only silenced skeptics but also sparked discussions about his potential as the Browns’ permanent solution at left tackle.

With Wills in his contract year, Jones’ successful debut could signal a changing of the guard in Cleveland’s offensive line.

The young tackle faces his biggest test yet this Sunday against the Chargers. If Joey Bosa returns from injury, the matchup will truly measure Jones’ capability to protect the quarterback’s blind side.

His performance against an elite pass rusher could cement his position as the Browns’ left tackle moving forward.

NEXT:

Phil Dawson Gets Honest About Jim Donovan's Passing