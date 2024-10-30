Phil Dawson Gets Honest About Jim Donovan’s Passing

The Cleveland Browns went into Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens with heavy hearts, as longtime team radio play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 68 following a long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

It was heartwarming that the Browns were able to end their five-game losing streak and take down the Ravens on Sunday following Donovan’s passing, and legendary Browns kicker Phil Dawson got honest this week about his relationship with Donovan and what he meant to the organization.

Dawson called into Cleveland Browns Daily to talk about Donovan’s impact and said, “You could feel Jim’s presence” in the stadium during the win, adding, “What a tribute it was.”

Dawson had the honor of calling Donovan to tell him that he would join him in this year’s class of Browns Legends.

Dawson also discussed how much it meant to him that Donovan was the one who called all of his biggest moments as a Brown and always enjoyed seeing him in the locker room.

He praised Donovan as a man of professionalism, integrity, and class, and said it’s an honor just to have known him.

His loss has been felt throughout the Browns fanbase, and everyone was able to mourn together before the game against Baltimore when the team shared a highlight package of Donovan’s biggest calls on the big screen, which drew a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

Hopefully, the Browns can continue winning football games in his honor this year.

