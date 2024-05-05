Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Deshaun Watson Can Do This Season

The Cleveland Browns have been in the market for a quarterback for as long as people can remember.

They hoped that pursuit would finally come to an end when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

And while that has been the case thus far, some believe it won’t be long before they’re on the hunt for another signal-caller again.

With that in mind, Browns insider Spencer German asked Rhett Lewis whether he thought the Browns would go after a new quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft or if he thought Watson still had it in him (via Bally Sports Cleveland).

Too much talent. Too much internal motivation.@RhettNFL joins @Spencito_ on The Dawg Check and shares why he thinks Deshaun Watson can still be an elite NFL quarterback. 🏈 @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/NLp3b8zZjt — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 5, 2024

Notably, the analyst claimed that he still believes Watson can be one of the best quarterbacks in the game, as the talent is most definitely there.

He cited continuity as the biggest reason why the Clemson product hasn’t been able to be at his best, hoping that he can stay on the field next season to finally get back to his best.

Watson has shown glimpses of greatness during his brief tenure in town.

He had his best game as a Brown when he suffered that season-ending shoulder injury in the comeback win vs. the Baltimore Ravens, so there’s still hope there.

Also, the team has given him a QB guru in Ken Dorsey as his new offensive coordinator, not to mention another big weapon in the passing game in Jerry Jeudy.

Still, this might also be his final chance to prove that he’s the guy this team needs going forward, and as much as they would hate to move on from him after all they gave up to get him, they cannot afford to wait for him for much longer.

