Analyst Predicts 1 DT Browns Could Cut From Roster

As the Cleveland Browns continue to bring in talent throughout the offseason to build a 90-man roster, analysts are already scouring the roster to determine which players the team will cut to reach their 53-man regular-season roster.

One analyst is ready to name a potential casualty of the offseason acquisitions, predicting a defensive tackle who made last season’s roster will be among the players Cleveland cuts to reach their goal.

On the “Ultimate Browns” podcast, analyst Quincy Carrier predicted second-year player Siaki Ika could lose his roster spot in an already-stacked defensive tackle room.

“There’s like maybe one spot left, and Ika’s battling it out there with Jowon Briggs, and I think Jowon is going to give him a pretty good run for his money,” Carter said.

Last season, Ika made the roster after being a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound tackle played in five games last season for the Browns, earning the opportunity in December after Maurice Hurst II was lost to a season-ending pectoral injury.

In those four regular-season games, Ika recorded a lone pass deflection last season.

Ika also played in the Browns’ postseason loss to Houston to finish up his rookie year experience.

Cleveland drafted two defensive tackles this offseason, selecting Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. in the second round and the aforementioned Briggs in the seventh round.

