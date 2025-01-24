Browns Named As ‘Best Landing Spot’ For Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns are in big need of a new quarterback this offseason.

As the Browns look to navigate their quarterback conundrum, Kirk Cousins has emerged as an intriguing possibility after his unexpected benching by the Atlanta Falcons.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees Cleveland as the “best landing spot” for Cousins, and there’s a compelling storyline behind this speculation.

“Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins for two years with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the offensive coordinator when Cousins made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Cleveland may target a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft, but Cousins would be an ideal bridge option if he doesn’t cost much financially,” Knox said.

Cousins’ journey took an unexpected turn after signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason.

His role dramatically shifted when rookie Michael Penix Jr. took over late in the season, leaving Cousins’ future uncertain.

The Falcons are reportedly open to trade talks, though navigating the financial landscape won’t be simple.

The Browns’ quarterback situation adds another layer of complexity. Deshaun Watson’s second Achilles rupture has cast significant doubt on his future, despite being under contract for 2025.

With the team projected to be $27.5 million over the cap, they’re facing tough decisions that demand both financial creativity and strategic thinking.

Knox suggests Cousins could be the perfect bridge solution. Will this be the quarterback move that transforms Cleveland’s offensive outlook? The pieces seem tantalizingly close to falling into place.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 1 Free Agent The Browns Can't Afford To Lose