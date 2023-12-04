Browns Nation

Analyst Has Strong Opinion About Browns QB Situation After Rams Game

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Signing Deshaun Watson was supposed to solve the Cleveland Browns‘ problems at quarterback.

Watson was brought into the organization via a large contract, the biggest guaranteed deal in league history.

However, due to his suspension last year and injuries this year, Watson’s availability has not been ideal.

This has caused the Browns to go elsewhere at QB, starting four players at the position.

Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, and Joe Flacco have all suited up for the Browns.

Each of these players has been met with varying degrees of success.

While Browns fans are torn about who they would like to start moving forward, Tony Rizzo made it abundantly clear that Flacco is his pick in a recent radio segment from ESPN Cleveland (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Rizzo said, “Moving forward, I don’t know how you couldn’t play Flacco.”

When looking at the numbers alone, Flacco seems to be the logical choice.

In the Browns’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Flacco totaled 254 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Not too bad for a player who hadn’t had an NFL snap since the New York Jets’ season finale in 2022.

To compare this with Thompson Robinson’s numbers the week before, he only threw for 134 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

Flacco has the career experience to lead the Browns, which should give him a leg up on the competition moving forward.

Rizzo believes the team has an easy choice to make for the rest of the year, mainly if Flacco stays healthy.

Only time will tell what the organization decides to do.

