Joe Flacco Already Making History As Browns QB

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco’s debut with the Cleveland Browns had its ups and downs.

Fans were treated to a quarterback in control, audibling plays, and processing through all of his options, but he was not in control of his deep passes, missing on several potential big plays to open receivers.

On the other hand, he went deep enough, often enough, to loosen up the Rams’ rush defense late in the game, and along the way, Joe Flacco became a record-setting quarterback – as noted by Fox Sports NFL on Twitter.

Flacco is now the oldest Browns quarterback to throw a touchdown pass.

He took the record away from Don Strock, who was 300 days his junior when he threw his sixth Browns touchdown.

That was back in 1988, a season in which Strock also became the 4th Browns quarterback to start a game.

Flacco may or may not get a chance to match Strock’s pair of victories in 1988, but he and the Browns will settle for another similarity to 1988.

Despite starting 4 quarterbacks, that 1988 Browns squad made the playoffs with a 10-6 record.

The Marty Schottenheimer-coached team lost a one-point wild card game to the Houston Oilers.

Flacco also set an NFL record by completing passes to nine different receivers in a team debut.

Former Jets teammate Elijah Moore picked up 83 yards and was Flacco’s favorite target.

Moore’s only career 100-yard game came with Flacco behind center, but tight end Harrison Bryant led the team with 5 catches, good for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Jerome Ford also caught a touchdown from 24 yards out on the opening drive.

