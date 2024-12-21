Browns Nation

Saturday, December 21, 2024
Analyst Has Strong Belief About Browns’ Starting QB In 2025

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have nothing left to play for during the 2024 NFL season other than 2025 NFL Draft positioning.

At 3-11, the Browns have an outside shot of winning the No. 1 overall pick though it’s more likely that it goes to either the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders.

Regardless, Cleveland will find itself drafting in the top-10 and will have to make a choice as to whether or not to spend that pick on a quarterback.

With Deshaun Watson still on the roster and nearly impossible to move, the Browns will need to find a replacement to start for the team.

That could be a rookie or perhaps a veteran bridge option like Jameis Winston who will be benched this weekend in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

People like Ryan Tyler believe the 2025 NFL season’s Week 1 starter isn’t currently on the roster though.

“The starting QB next year, week 1 for the Browns right now, isn’t on the roster,” Tyler said.

Tyler makes a strong argument that Cleveland simply can’t start the next season with any of the current quarterback options.

Winston showed flashes of being a potential starter next year but has fallen back down to Earth in recent weeks, while Thompson-Robinson simply hasn’t done enough to prove he’s even worth the backup role.

The Browns might feel pigeonholed to take a quarterback prospect in the draft, though the smarter option would be to sign a veteran for a year and allow a draft prospect to develop behind the scenes.

Browns Nation