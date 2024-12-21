Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot to play for this season, but that doesn’t mean they will waive the white flag.

If anything, they will look to play spoiler and make sure that, just like them, their divisional rivals don’t make the playoffs, either.

With that in mind, the team has decided to make three key moves ahead of their divisional matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

We've elevated CB Kahlef Hailassie and WR James Proche II, and downgraded WR Cedric Tillman to out for Week 16 📰 » https://t.co/HEusupysCH pic.twitter.com/VK7BEkf6u6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2024

They have reportedly elevated cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and wide receiver James Proche II from the practice squad.

They also ruled out wide receiver Cedric Tillman, as he continues to deal with a concussion.

He seemed to be inching closer to a return, but given the delicate status of the injury, it seems like the team won’t take any chances with their young wideout.

Hailassie is currently in his second season in the league.

He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Western Kentucky as an undrafted free agent last season.

So far, he’s made ten appearances for the Browns.

Proche, on the other hand, is currently in his fifth season in the league out of SMU.

He was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

To this day, he’s made 59 appearances, including 16 with the Browns over the past two years.

So far, he’s logged 28 career receptions for 299 receiving yards.

It won’t be easy, but the Browns have a big opportunity to play spoiler vs. a divisional rival.

