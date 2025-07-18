Analyst Hypes Up Browns Rookie Being Overlooked

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 draft class has generated plenty of buzz around high-profile names like Mason Graham, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Dylan Sampson.

But one player flying under the radar might end up being the most impactful addition to Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Harold Fannin Jr., selected 67th overall from Bowling Green, brings a skill set that could transform Cleveland’s tight end position.

The third-round pick has caught the attention of analysts who believe his potential is being overlooked.

Max Loeb recently shared his thoughts on the BIGPLAY podcast about why Fannin deserves more recognition.

“Everybody’s looking at the receiver room, and nobody’s talking about Harold Fannin Jr. I look at Harold Fannin Jr. as a guy who can do a lot of different things in your offense. There’s a reason he was drafted so soon when the Browns didn’t really have another receiver option in the draft. It’s because he can contribute in the pass game, but at the same time, moving back to that 12 personnel world, that world where you’re going to try to run the ball a little bit more effectively and more frequently, he is going to be on the field for 60-70+ percent of snaps, and will have to be a contributor in both facets of the game,” Loeb said.

The numbers back up Loeb’s assessment. Fannin dominated at the collegiate level, leading all FBS players with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards in 2024.

Those totals set new records for tight ends in a single season. His ability to line up anywhere on the field makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses.

What makes Fannin particularly valuable is his yards after catch ability, where he averaged 7.5 per reception to lead all tight ends.

With David Njoku’s contract situation and Cleveland’s thin receiver depth, the 20-year-old rookie could see significant playing time in multiple personnel packages from day one.

