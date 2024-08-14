Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Analyst Identifies What Browns Can Expect From Joint Practices

Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed an off day on Tuesday as the team gears up for its first joint practice of the season against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Joint practices allow the coaches to script the practices and create different scenarios each team’s offense and defense can work through to prepare their starters for the regular season.

Browns insider Tony Grossi explained on “The Daily Grossi” that these practices are mainly for the starters as the team will be able to control the environment they are participating in to keep these star athletes healthy.

“The regulars will get plenty of reps; Browns offense against Minnesota defense and vice versa,” Grossi said.

Grossi pointed to the matchup featuring the Vikings’ wide receivers against the Browns’ defensive backs as one he’ll pay close attention to during the joint practices.

Conversely, Grossi noted that Cleveland’s starting offense has sputtered thus far this year, a fact that was driven home when the Packers held the Browns to just three points for the majority of the preseason contest last week.

A late touchdown drive by Dorian Thompson-Robinson helped Cleveland achieve 10 points on Saturday.

Grossi said that he believed none of the starters will play on Saturday when the Vikings travel to Cleveland Browns Stadium for each squad’s second preseason contest.

The insider said that the joint practices would be the “most intense work” that these starters see during the preseason most likely, and having a strong showing against the Vikings would give the team confidence heading into the regular season.

NEXT:  Ravens, Vikings Sign Former Browns Players
