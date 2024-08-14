Ravens, Vikings Sign Former Browns Players

The Cleveland Browns are nearing the time when the team will be forced to make tough decisions and cut several players to trim their roster down to 53 men.

While some of those players will be asked to stay on the practice squad, others will look for employment elsewhere in the NFL.

Already, two well-known former teammates have found homes in the NFL.

First, the recently-released running back John Kelly Jr. has a new home as Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared that the Baltimore Ravens signed him on Tuesday.

Kelly was released after the Browns’ preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers after the runner had fumbled in the game.

The 27-year-old runner is with his third team after spending the past three years with Cleveland.

Previously, Kelly was with the Los Angeles Rams for multiple years after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings signed former linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on Tuesday after the NFC North squad had waived their injured linebacker Jabril Cox (via Minnesota Vikings’ Twitter account).

The #Vikings have signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk and waived/injured LB Jabril Cox. pic.twitter.com/ipocmKQAop — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 13, 2024

In Cleveland, Kunaszyk is joining his fourth team as the 6-foot-3 athlete was previously with the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders.

Kunaszyk played in 20 games for the Browns, starting two contests during 2022 and 2023.

There, he recorded 31 tackles and had one forced fumble in two years with the team.

On Monday, Cleveland announced seven roster moves that the team completed as the franchise added several defensive players in addition to waiving others and terminating Kelly’s contract.

