Analyst Is Worried About The Future Of 1 Star With Browns

With the score tied at 14 in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns had shown signs of life against the New Orleans Saints.

A victory for either team would extend the squads’ fleeting hopes of a postseason berth and prolong the discussion about looking toward next season.

The Saints obliged their fans, posting three fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to a 35-14 blowout of the Browns.

With a 2-8 record, Cleveland is all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs this season, and the team and its front office are beginning to look toward what the future holds for this roster.

Those decisions about how to best prepare for next season begin with Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Browns, and extend throughout this team’s entire roster.

It’s also an important topic for one of the team’s biggest stars.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared a video of “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” as the duo spoke about how to keep defensive end Myles Garrett engaged throughout another lost season.

Lima said Garrett should be among the team’s top priorities moving forward, adding, “I’d be worried about keeping that guy invested.”

Lima named Garrett as “one of the best players” of his lifetime, mentioning running back Nick Chubb as the other player in that category.

Garrett was held without a single stat for the second time this year, and the Browns could be worried about his investment level now that the team is nearing a third losing season in the past four years.

