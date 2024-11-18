Browns Nation

Monday, November 18, 2024
Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says 'Everyone's Getting Fired'

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: A Cleveland Browns fan wears a paepr bag over his head during the second quarter of a NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Perhaps the only thing more entertaining than the Browns’ contests this year is the morning-after rants by the radio hosts in Cleveland.

After Sunday’s 35-14 defeat in New Orleans, Browns radio hosts had plenty to discuss about the team they cover.

Analyst Ken Carman started those comments with a bang Monday morning.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the host unleashed an epic rant as he sounded off about what he saw on Sunday out of the Browns.

“The Browns are broken … and everyone’s getting fired,” Carman said.

That was just the beginning of Carman’s thoughts on Monday.

He continued to explain his concerns with the team, suggesting that the players gave up playing late in the game despite the score being tied at 14.

“I’m so sick and tired of looking like an idiot every single time I try to talk about this team and their talent. They have quit. Stick ’em at 10:00 in the morning. Play ’em all in Europe so we can get ’em out of the way. It’s a chore,” Carman added.

The Saints scored three unanswered touchdowns to turn the knotted score into a 35-14 blowout.

Cleveland is now all but eliminated from the postseason, and the team’s next loss would ensure a third losing season in head coach Kevin Stefanksi’s five-year tenure.

The Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, and more analysts beyond Carman are calling for the team to move on from Stefanski following the AFC North matchup.

Earnest Horn
