Analyst Isn’t Buying Browns’ Reunion With Former QB

The Cleveland Browns have decisions to make when it comes to who will play quarterback for them in the future. While many people believe it’ll be Shedeur Sanders getting the honors, there is always the chance that someone else will come to Cleveland to take over the job.

Lately, there have been many rumors about Baker Mayfield and his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some people assume his days in Tampa Bay are numbered, and there are certain Browns fans who feel a reunion could be in the cards for Mayfield and Cleveland.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Lima talked about why he doesn’t want that outcome.

“There was a reason we were desperate and did everything we could to pursue somebody with the baggage of Deshaun Watson, and I think people forget about this time and time again. For me, I’m out of the Baker [Mayfield] business. I am out. The only way he could play me back into wanting to be with the Baker business would be a way that we can’t get him because then he would get tagged or sign a new contract with Tampa Bay. I don’t think it’s ever happening. I don’t even know if I’m comfortable with it happening from this point forward,” Lima said.

"There was a reason we were desperate and did everything we could to pursue somebody with the baggage of Deshaun Watson. I'm out of the Baker business." 🚨@SportsBoyTony tells @NickPedone12 he would not be open to a potential Browns and Baker Mayfield reunion pic.twitter.com/7kh3OQKkkU — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 29, 2026

The idea of the Browns moving on from both Watson and Sanders isn’t far-fetched; plenty of people think that these two QBs may not be the long-term solution in Cleveland. The concept of signing someone else to replace them has been tossed around by fans and analysts.

But would the Browns take a chance on Mayfield again? It’s important to remember that things went south between Mayfield and the Browns, and both sides would have to do tons to mend fences and start their relationship over. A lot has changed on both sides since Mayfield left Cleveland, but it remains to be seen if they could really see eye-to-eye again.

Todd Monken is running the show now, and he is going to do things differently than those who came before him. Mayfield’s career isn’t where it used to be either. If the Browns and Mayfield could put the past behind them, find a reasonable contract, and focus on a common goal, this could work out.

Still, it would be a tough sell to fans who have already put the Mayfield chapter behind them.

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