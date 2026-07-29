Denzel Ward Reveals Thoughts On Big Contract Extension

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry threw a lot of money around this week as both Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit received hefty contract extensions. There were some trade rumors quietly circulating over the past month or so ever since Myles Garrett got traded that both Ward and Delpit could be on the move since they were nearing the end of their contracts, but that’s now clearly not the case as both are locked in as the veteran stalwarts this defense needs for years to come.

Ward and Delpit are going to have to assume even larger leadership roles with Myles Garrett gone, and nobody should be questioning whether or not they are ready for it. The contract makes Ward the highest-paid corner in the NFL for a second time, and for good reason.

Ashly Holder of Cleveland 19 News shared a recent clip from Ward’s press conference when he discussed what it means to him to sign this contract. Understandably, he seems pretty excited about it.

“It feels great. That was always my goal, to be the highest-paid again. I’m glad we got it done, but my most important thing, I just enjoy playing the game of football,” Ward said.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on becoming the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after signing a two-year $62.2 million dollar extension: "It feels great, and that was always my goal, to be the highest-paid again." pic.twitter.com/8lvzSHZHGA — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 29, 2026

Ward added that he is thankful for the raise and glad the two parties got it done, but said that now it’s just time to play football. Depth in the secondary was this defense’s biggest question mark heading into the offseason, and while that need has been addressed both via the draft and free agency, this team still needs top-tier production from its star corner.

The 29-year-old had two years left on the original five-year, $100 million extension he signed four years ago, but none of the remaining money was guaranteed. He now gets to tack on two more years and $62.2 million with $52.3 million guaranteed that could clear a path for him to potentially finish his career where it started.

Ward has lived up to the hype since being drafted fourth overall in 2018 out of Ohio State. As the longest-tenured Brown, it sends a great message to the rest of the locker room that this is a team that is serious about winning and prioritizes taking care of its own.

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