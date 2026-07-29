Deshaun Watson Struggles In Training Camp On Wednesday

Day one of Cleveland Browns training camp gave fans their first real look at the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and the early results did not go the way Watson would have wanted. Despite taking every first-team rep on the day, Watson struggled with accuracy and turned the ball over twice, while Sanders quietly turned in one of the more efficient performances on the field.

ESPN Cleveland tracked every quarterback rep from the day’s 7-7 and 11-11 drills, and the numbers told a clear story about who had the better outing.

“Day one of Browns training camp is a wrap. Here’s how each quarterback performed in 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 drills. Deshaun Watson took all the first team reps today,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

DAY 1 OF BROWNS TRAINING CAMP IS A WRAP! Here’s how each QB performed in 7/7 and 11/11 drills. Deshaun Watson took all the 1st team reps today. pic.twitter.com/UlSJczBTw3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2026

Sanders finished the day completing 16 of 19 passes without a single interception, while Watson went 12-22 with two picks. Dillon Gabriel added a solid 7-9 showing with one interception of his own, and Taylen Green rounded out the group at 3-5 with a clean sheet.

One of those Watson interceptions came at the hands of Denzel Ward, fresh off signing his new contract extension just hours earlier.

“Denzel Ward with the first interception of training camp. Damarri Mathis picked off Watson on the next throw,” Jackson wrote.

Denzel Ward with the first interception of training camp. Damarri Mathis picked off Watson on the next throw. pic.twitter.com/NDjShHvL8C — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 29, 2026

Back-to-back interceptions on consecutive throws is never an ideal way to open camp, especially for a quarterback already facing questions about his health and long-term standing in Cleveland. Watson has talked openly this offseason about feeling like everything is finally coming together physically after two Achilles surgeries, and it will take more than one difficult practice to change that broader narrative. Still, with Sanders continuing to build on the momentum from his strong finish to last season, every rep in this competition is going to draw extra scrutiny from fans and media alike.

Todd Monken has made clear this job will be decided on the practice field, and day one gave both quarterbacks their first data point in that process. One difficult practice will not define this competition, but for a Browns team searching for stability at the position, these are exactly the kinds of moments that will shape the conversation heading into the preseason.

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