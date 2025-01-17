Analyst Links Interesting TE Prospect To Browns In 2025 Draft

Although the Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the organization has extensive draft capital beyond that selection.

The Browns will be looking to stock their roster with young, relatively inexpensive talent to help the organization make a run at next year’s playoffs.

Beyond some of the team’s obvious needs, the Browns could also be interested in drafting a solid tight end to serve either as a reserve or alongside Pro Bowler David Njoku.

Analyst Brent Sobleski believes Cleveland may be interested in one intriguing prospect this April, suggesting that Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II would be a strong fit for the Browns.

“Oronde Gadsden II first played wide receiver at Syracuse. Then he didn’t. Really, he didn’t do much differently. His positional designation simply changed. The 6’5″, 236-pound target is a power slot. He has thrived in that role, too,” Sobleski said.

Last season, Gadsden was one of three Syracuse players who finished with at least 70 receptions and 900 receiving yards.

🚨 NFL WATCH 🚨 Oronde Gadsden II Syracuse TE, the son of former dolphins wr is Oronde Gadsden is going to be a PROBLEM in the NFL. Extremely gifted movement skills for a big body to go along with an elite catch radius and run after catch. pic.twitter.com/1ZwCdeWMJO — PlayerProfiler NOW+ (@Profiler_Now) December 13, 2024

He would become a second-generation NFL player after his father played for the Miami Dolphins during his career.

Sobleski noted a significant difference between the two Gadsdens.

“The younger Gadsden knows how to use his size to shield himself from defenders and make difficult catches, particularly over the middle of the field and down the seam,” Sobleski said.

Cleveland could use Gadsden as an insurance policy for Njoku after the veteran tight end missed six games this season.

NEXT:

Insider Makes Surprising Free Agent QB Suggestion For Browns