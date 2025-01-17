Insider Makes Surprising Free Agent QB Suggestion For Browns

The Cleveland Browns revealed last week that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson would miss a significant portion of the 2025 campaign after re-rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Beyond Watson, the Browns have only Dorian Thompson-Robinson under contract for next year, leaving the organization with a significant hole to fill before the upcoming season.

Even though the Browns have been linked to multiple quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, the NFL franchise will likely sign at least one veteran quarterback during free agency.

Cleveland will potentially have several names to choose from, including quarterbacks who were starters this season in the NFL.

Browns insider Tony Grossi offered up a new name for the team, selecting a quarterback who has experience leading a team to the Super Bowl.

“My guy to pursue as the veteran bridge quarterback is none other than quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi has a new idea for the Browns bridge QB for 2025… Jimmy G. Would you like that move? pic.twitter.com/7jVTphC1bK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 17, 2025

Grossi noted that Garoppolo spent this season in Los Angeles, working under Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The insider called McVay a “quarterback whisperer” who has helped multiple veteran quarterbacks revive their careers during his tenure in the NFL.

Garoppolo started only one game for the Rams this season, a meaningless 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale.

In that game, Garoppolo completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Last year, Garoppolo played with the Las Vegas Raiders, going 3-3 in six starts for the organization.

He previously played for the San Francisco 49ers, taking the team to the Super Bowl following the 2019 regular season.

Injuries derailed Garoppolo’s career with the 49ers, and he signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 offseason to leave San Francisco.

