Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Deshaun Watson’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns must figure out what to do with their quarterback situation.

Jameis Winston has looked like the better option, and some believe he’s the right guy to lead this team next season.

Even if that’s the case, they still need to solve the Deshaun Watson situation.

Some fans have turned their backs on him, and there is no football-related reason to justify his staying there.

Then again, the financial implications of his contract, injury-proneness, subpar play, and off-the-field baggage make him virtually untradeable.

Nevertheless, Browns insider Pete Smith believes he’s already played his last snap for the Browns.

Smith, who had already shared that prediction on X, took to Bluesky to double down on it, citing another Browns insider, Nathan Zegura.

I said from the moment Deshaun Watson got injured, he'd never suit up for the Browns again. It was obvious. Now Nathan Zegura is saying it on air? Presumably that's the Browns acknowledging it, but I'm gonna say a little prayer for Zegura just in case. — Pete Smith (@pete-smith.bsky.social) 2024-12-03T23:02:23.336Z

Some reports claim that the Browns’ decision to stick with Watson this season came straight down from ownership, knowing they couldn’t afford to have him making that much money to sit on the bench.

The team didn’t rule out Watson returning and/or competing for the QB1 spot next season, but it’s not like they would’ve said otherwise.

The Browns could also use their first-round pick to address their quarterback situation, although some believe that’s unlikely.

But even if they can’t trade or release Watson because of the financial implications, it’ll be tough to turn back to him after countless fans cheered when he went down with a season-ending injury.

One way or the other, we may have seen the last of Watson in Cleveland already.

