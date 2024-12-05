Browns Nation

Thursday, December 5, 2024
Analyst Says Jim Schwartz Deserves Blame For Browns’ Defensive Struggles

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the talent to have one of the best defenses in the league.

That has often been the case, with that unit showing flashes of utter dominance.

Then again, consistency has been an issue, especially this season.

That’s why, as great a job as he’s done since he’s been in charge, Anthony Lima and Ken Carman believe Jim Schwartz deserves some blame for this year’s struggles.

On 92.3 The Fan, they discussed how the Browns have too much talent to have an average or below-average defense.

Schwartz did an outstanding job with that unit last season, even winning Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Nevertheless, even last season, the defense left plenty to be desired when they were on the road.

We’ve already seen what they’re capable of when they’re at their best.

Granted, it’s difficult to win when the offense is constantly walking backward.

The defense gets worn out and tired, and there’s only so much you can do when your quarterback and offensive line don’t play well.

But even when that has been the case, we’ve seen a lack of effort sometimes hurt this defense.

This season is almost over, and the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are slim.

That’s why Schwartz and all coaches need to make the most of the final weeks to build and develop a winning culture.

That means demanding top-notch effort and accountability.

Browns Nation