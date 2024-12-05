Analyst Says Jim Schwartz Deserves Blame For Browns’ Defensive Struggles

The Cleveland Browns have the talent to have one of the best defenses in the league.

That has often been the case, with that unit showing flashes of utter dominance.

Then again, consistency has been an issue, especially this season.

That’s why, as great a job as he’s done since he’s been in charge, Anthony Lima and Ken Carman believe Jim Schwartz deserves some blame for this year’s struggles.

On 92.3 The Fan, they discussed how the Browns have too much talent to have an average or below-average defense.

"I feel like there's enough talent there. You don't need Super Bowl talent to have an average defense and they're below average this year." @SportsBoyTony tells @KenCarman he's putting blame on Jim Schwartz for the #Browns defensive struggles this year pic.twitter.com/CT3MJ8XRjR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 5, 2024

Schwartz did an outstanding job with that unit last season, even winning Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Nevertheless, even last season, the defense left plenty to be desired when they were on the road.

We’ve already seen what they’re capable of when they’re at their best.

Granted, it’s difficult to win when the offense is constantly walking backward.

The defense gets worn out and tired, and there’s only so much you can do when your quarterback and offensive line don’t play well.

But even when that has been the case, we’ve seen a lack of effort sometimes hurt this defense.

This season is almost over, and the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are slim.

That’s why Schwartz and all coaches need to make the most of the final weeks to build and develop a winning culture.

That means demanding top-notch effort and accountability.

