Eric Metcalf Reveals Browns’ ‘Best Chance’ Of Winning Games

The Cleveland Browns have worked tirelessly this offseason to put their disastrous 2024 campaign in the rearview mirror, and the hope is that it was a fluke caused by a disastrous series of unforeseen circumstances.

A playoff berth would be a bit of a reach, but many are hoping for a decent turnaround, and Browns legend Eric Metcalf recently revealed that a return to its offensive identity would give the team the “best chance” to win games in 2025.

“If that’s the best chance you have of winning games, going back to what you were doing, I think that’s what you do. That’s what I’ve always said. Do what you do, because that’s what got [Kevin Stefanski] the coaching job, that’s what got you to the playoffs, that’s who the Browns are. Don’t try to be somebody you’re not. Be who you are,” Metcalf said.

A big part of the Browns getting back to the roots of their most recent success was making plans without Deshaun Watson, and now that the quarterback may be out for the season and probably never wearing a Browns uniform again, they can have a reset under Stefanski.

The way Cleveland has navigated the offseason suggests that the offense will get back to prioritizing the ground game, as the Browns invested high draft picks in two running backs and another tight end while spending few resources at wide receiver.

Cleveland’s identity on offense last season was unfortunately sacks and turnovers, so anything would be an upgrade over that.

