Analyst Makes Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction For 2029

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room resembles a crowded subway platform during rush hour, yet one name continues to generate significant attention despite sitting at the bottom of the depth chart.

Shedeur Sanders may currently trail the veterans, but many believe his position could change rapidly once given a legitimate opportunity.

The optimism surrounding Sanders extends well beyond the upcoming season.

NFL analyst Max Loeb recently offered a bold prediction about the former Colorado quarterback’s future with the franchise.

“I think it would almost be a mistake in the Browns’ world to not roll somebody out like that Week 1. I think, in a perfect world, Shedeur Sanders does roll out Week 1 2029 for the Cleveland Browns,” Loeb said.

Which QB takes the first snap in Brook Park in 2029? In a perfect world, @loebsleads thinks it's Shedeur Sanders ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/2zJswDN5Tr — Honor The Land (@honortheland) July 8, 2025

Loeb’s projection centers on recognizing elite potential rather than rushing development.

Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a projected first-round selection before sliding to the fifth round, where Cleveland capitalized on the unexpected opportunity.

Early workouts have validated the organization’s decision, with Sanders displaying the poise, precision, and maturity that coaches value in franchise quarterbacks.

The Browns’ current quarterback depth chart features Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett leading the veteran contingent, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Sanders await their opportunities.

Flacco appears positioned for opening day duties, and Pickett brings valuable experience to the competition. However, Sanders has emerged as the primary topic of long-term discussions.

His final collegiate campaign provided compelling evidence of his capabilities.

Sanders compiled over 4,100 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and maintained a 74% completion rate while leading Colorado through a challenging schedule.

Loeb’s prediction operates on a straightforward premise: allow Sanders to develop without excessive pressure while avoiding catastrophic early performances.

Should this approach succeed, Cleveland may have already secured its next franchise quarterback without requiring another premium draft investment.

As the 2025 season approaches, Sanders represents both immediate intrigue and future promise.

